Kerala

Additional coaches on trains

Railways have augmented additional coaches on daily special trains for the convenience of reserved passengers.

The 06649 Mangaluru Junction-Nagercoil Junction daily special has been permanently augmented with one second class general coach. The same will be applicable to 06650 Nagercoil Junction- Mangaluru Junction daily special from April 2.

The 06101 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Junction daily special will be permanently augmented with two second class sleeper coaches from April 2. The same will be applicable to 06102 Kollam Junction-Chennai Egmore daily special from April 3.

The 06302 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Shoranur Junction daily special and the 06301 Shoranur Junction- Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Special will be permanently augmented with three second class chair car coaches each from April 5.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2021 8:48:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/additional-coaches-on-trains/article34216810.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY