Additional CEO reviews arrangements for counting day

Published - May 23, 2024 07:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Chief Election Officer Dr. Adeela Abdulla has observed that arrangements made in the district for the counting of votes in the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency are precise and secure. Ms. Abdulla along with District Collector N. Devidas visited St. Aloysius school, the counting centre of the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency, on Thursday and evaluated it as first-rate. She also visited the strong rooms of the seven Assembly segments within the constituency to ensure that arrangements have been made. The State and Central police have been deployed for security and Ms. Abdulla instructed the officials concerned to deploy more officials if necessary. District Police Chief (Kollam City) Vivek Kumar, sub collector Mukund Thakur, ADM C.S. Anil, Deputy Collector (Election) Jacob Sanjay John and AROs of assembly constituencies participated.

