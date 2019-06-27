Adding charm to a male domain

She stands out among the watchmakers in this part of the country. She has added charm and strength to a male domain of watch repairing with her feminine presence.

Shani K. has done her father proud not only by reviving his shop, Grand Watch and Opticals at Olavakode, after the floods destroyed it last year, but also by taking up a challenge to lay her hands on complicated timepieces.

Ms. Shani is one of the few women engaged in watch repair. In less than two years into this profession, she avers that watchmaker’s job is best suited for women. “It’s a profession that requires craftsmanship, patience and care for minute things. This is an area where women can shine,” she said.

Nonetheless, finding another woman holding a watchmaker’s lens against her eye is difficult here. Even Ms. Shani’s entry to this male domain had taken place when her father fell ill two years ago.

Keen

Now she is enthusiastic and keen on learning the complicated working of automatic chronograph watches. The youngest of B. Kabeer’s three children, Ms. Shani finds joy in repairing watches at her small shop at Olavakode junction. A good number of her father’s clientele approach her for various services, including battery change, wheel repairs and coil repairs. Her husband Hakeem M. lends her great support. Her 63-year-old father has made a name for himself in watch repairs in Palakkad, in spite of his stint with the Army. He loves taking challenges in repairing complicated watches.

Craftsmanship

Ms. Shani says the craftsmanship can be acquired with enough patience and earnestness. She wants her two little daughters, Rifa and Riya, to be independent in whatever field they choose.

“I haven’t introduced them to watch repairing yet. Let them study and pursue paths and careers of their choice,” she said.

Ms. Shani says she would expand and refurbish the shop which had been destroyed in the floods last year.