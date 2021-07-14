Added sheen to Binsha’s A-plus

She was a COVID-19 patient when she took the SSLC examination

Binsha V.T. of P.K.M.I.C. High School, Pookkottur, was jubilant on Wednesday when the SSLC examination results were announced.

The A-plus she secured in all subjects had an added sheen to it, because she was a COVID-19 patient when she took the examination.

“I had a severe headache and throat pain when I took the exam alone on the school’s stage. Apart from the exam tension, I was worried about my health and my family’s health,” she said.

The school authorities had made all possible arrangements for her to write the examination in isolation. Binsha said her confidence level had been low because of the circumstances.

“I did not expect to get A-plus in all subjects,” she said. Soon after the results were announced, her father Mahaboob V.T., who runs a tiles shop at Machingal, near here, joined her with sweets.

Friends proud

Binsha is not alone in securing full A-plus after writing the examination while being in quarantine. But for her friends, her achievement was sweeter than theirs. Several of them called her and congratulated on her colourful victory.

Binsha wants to become a school teacher, and she is keen to pursue her higher secondary in one of the schools in Malappuram. “My dream is to become a teacher, a teacher who can inspire others,” she said.