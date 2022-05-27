added Kerala High Court to consider Vijay Babu’s plea on Monday

May 27, 2022 22:35 IST

The Kerala High Court will consider on Monday the anticipatory bail plea of actor-producer Vijay Babu against whom a rape case was booked on a complaint from an actress.

As the case came up before the court on Friday, the Additional Director General of Prosecution (ADGP) argued that the actor had threatened the mother of the petitioner over phone. He left for a foreign country after learning that a case would be booked against him, the ADGP argued.

The counsel for the accused contended that Vijay Babu had left for Dubai to submit documents pertaining to the Golden Visa of the Dubai government. The actor was unaware of the case booked against him while leaving for Dubai, he submitted.

Earlier, the single judge of the Kerala High Court had directed him to be back in the State if the court was to consider his anticipatory plea.