Adani Solar to expand its presence in Kerala

Adani Solar, the solar photo voltaics manufacturing arm of the Adani Group, has announced plans for expanding its presence in Kerala.

Adani Solar has inked an agreement with the Kochi-based Almiya Group, the main distributors in Kerala of its solar panels, in this regard, Cecil Augustine, India Sales Head, Adani Solar, told a press conference here on Friday.

This year, Adani Solar hopes to increase its solar footprint in Kerala by 200 MW. In 2023 alone, the company installed solar panels having a total capacity of 70 MW in the State. The company’s expansion plans is based on the encouraging solar power growth projections for Kerala.

The TOPCon N-Type panels manufactured by the company are more efficient compared to earlier models, Mr. Augustine said. Almiya Group managing director Al-nishan Shahul, the group’s director Abdul Rahman I., general manager Ajith Mathew were among those present.

