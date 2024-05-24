ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Solar to expand its presence in Kerala

Published - May 24, 2024 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Adani Solar, the solar photo voltaics manufacturing arm of the Adani Group, has announced plans for expanding its presence in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Solar has inked an agreement with the Kochi-based Almiya Group, the main distributors in Kerala of its solar panels, in this regard, Cecil Augustine, India Sales Head, Adani Solar, told a press conference here on Friday.

This year, Adani Solar hopes to increase its solar footprint in Kerala by 200 MW. In 2023 alone, the company installed solar panels having a total capacity of 70 MW in the State. The company’s expansion plans is based on the encouraging solar power growth projections for Kerala.

The TOPCon N-Type panels manufactured by the company are more efficient compared to earlier models, Mr. Augustine said. Almiya Group managing director Al-nishan Shahul, the group’s director Abdul Rahman I., general manager Ajith Mathew were among those present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US