Adani Ports gets extension for dredging of Muthalapozhi harbour channel

A committee comprising those directly engaged in fishing and those living on the edge of the sea has been formed at Muthalapozhi to observe and monitor the weather daily and prevent fishers from going to sea if the sea turns rough, Minister for Ports V.N. Vasavan told the Assembly on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a question in the Assembly on interim steps to prevent further deaths in accidents at the mouth of the Muthalapozhi harbour till final approval of the Union government for the detailed project report on the ₹164-crore project for the harbour development came through, Mr. Vasavan, on behalf of Minister for Fisheries Saji Cherian, said the decision not to venture out to sea during adverse weather was taken at a Ministerial-level meeting last month that was attended by representatives of fishers and their unions, officials, and the local MLA.

It was decided to post lifeguards there, and provide them with life jackets. Two high-mast lights would be installed and ambulance facility ensured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Permanent ambulance

It was also agreed that an ambulance with modern facilities would be purchased for Muthalapozhi permanently.

The Minister said Adani Ports has been given an extension for dredging of the harbour channel at Muthalapozhi.

In two Fisheries Secretary-level meetings in January and one in April, it was concluded that the pace of the dredging work was slow. Accordingly, the meeting decided to extend the contract with Adani Ports till June. Prior to that, talks had been held by Mr. Cherian and him with the Adani Ports representatives on another extension for completion of the work in a time-bound manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

No reply

However, the Minister did not reply to a query on whether action would be taken against the company for failing to meet the deadline.

On compensation to families of fishers who were not members of the Kerala Fishermen’s Welfare Fund Board in the event of fatal accidents, the Minister said a compensation of ₹2 lakh each was given as compensation from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to the kin of two fishers who were not members of the Kerala Fishermen’s Welfare Fund Board in the wake of their death in fatal accidents in September 2022. Discussions would be held with the welfare fund board on any further aid to be provided.

The Minister said the demand for increasing the amount of compensation from the CMDRF to those fishers who were not members of the welfare fund board would be examined.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.