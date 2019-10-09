Adalat to check case pendency

In order to reduce pendency of cases in district courts, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will conduct National Lok Adalat in Kollam, Kottarakara, Pathanapuram and Kunnathur taluks on October 12.

A total of 11,987 cases had been identified for the adalat and the DLSA would arrange 20 booths to conduct the sessions, said district judge and DLSA chairman S.H. Panchapakeshan at a press meet here on Wednesday.

Petty cases

Different cases pending before the courts, including 531 criminal compoundable cases, will be taken up at the adalat. Petty cases will be disposed with a reasonable penalty so that there is no need to go to trial.

“Very often petty cases increase the workload of the officials and the adalat aims at bringing down the total pendency by disposing maximum such cases,” he said.

Cheque dishonour cases, matrimonial disputes, bank recovery cases, Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal cases and land acquisition-related cases will also be taken up at the adalat. Currently various courts have forwarded 1,327 cheque dishonour cases, 708 bank recovery cases, including personal and education loans, 1,000 cases related to land registration, 864 divorce petitions, and 880 accident claims for the adalat. While BSNL has forwarded 500 cases, 500 other cases registered by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) will come up for settlement before the adalats. DLSA secretary and sub judge Subitha Chirakkal and additional district judge and taluk legal service committee chairman N. Harikumar were present.