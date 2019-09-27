Adalat considers 86 plaints from elderly citizens

A district-level adalat organised by the Kozhikode Corporation in association with the Legal Services Authority and the Vayomithram project for senior citizens considered 86 complaints on Thursday.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran opened the adalat. In his inaugural address, Mr. Raveendran said incidents of assault on elderly people would be dealt with very seriously.

“Kozhikode Corporation is an elderly-friendly local administration. We have managed to address many of their grievances through special adalats,” he said.

Of the total complaints, 15 were related to faults in the disbursal of pension. Five of such complaints were settled during the adalat.

The remaining would be considered in the next adalat.

Complaints related to land ownership, delaying issue of title deeds and grievances related to various government departments on processing different applications were also considered.

Sub Judge A.V. Unnikrishnan chaired the adalat. Chairpersons of various standing committees of the city corporation and Vayomithram project coordinators were present.