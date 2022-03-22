Adalat by Legal Metrology Dept
Adalat to settle sealing of weighs and measures
Kozhikode
The Legal Metrology Department is planning to conduct an adalat next month to settle applications related to the sealing of various weighs and measures. Interested participants can register their names with the department till April 10. A registration fee of ₹500 will be collected from the applicants, a press release said.
