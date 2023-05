May 24, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Agency for Development of Aquaculture Kerala (ADAK) is appointing a clerk-cum-accountant on a daily-wage basis at its Neendakara regional office.

The qualification required is BCom, MS Office, Tally and Typewritng. Interested candidates can attend a walk-in interview with original certificates and photocopies on May 29 at 10 a.m. at Neendakara office. For more details, contact 7593833875, 8281442344.