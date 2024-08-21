ADAK posts profit, first in 30 years

The Agency for Development of Aquaculture Kerala (ADAK), an autonomous body under the State government, has for the first time in 30 years posted a profit, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian’s office said on Wednesday.

ADAK reported a profit of over ₹4 crore in the last financial year, riding on the back of Whiteleg shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei) farming and fish seed production.

ADAK had provided technical and financial assistance for launching the farming of Whiteleg (vannamei) shrimp in 140 hectares owned by private farmers. The production was close to 435 tonnes, according to the Minister.

As part of schemes for the uplift of Scheduled Tribes, the Fisheries department had also launched cage farming of pearl spot and other local fish varieties.

Steps will be taken to expand shrimp farming to more areas, the Minister said. Mr. Cherian launched the ADAK website here on Wednesday.

