Ad hoc committee for temple festival constituted

November 28, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday constituted an ad hoc committee with former High Court judge B. Sudheendra Kumar as its chairman for the conduct of the forthcoming annual festival at the Ernakulam Siva Temple.

The Bench led by Justice Anil K. Narendran also directed the Cochin Devaswom Board Commissioner to issue an order on the constitution of the committee. The court issued the order on a petition filed by the Cochin Devaswom Board. It also ordered that a provision be made on the official website of the temple for devotees to offer contributions online for the annual festival, in addition to payment of donations through ‘UPI payment’, to a dedicated account.

