Kerala

Acute cases rise to five in Pathanamthitta

Two health workers sanitising an ambulance that carried a COVID-19 patient from a corona care centre at Parumala to Pathanamthitta General Hospital on Tuesday.

30-year-old man who came from Maharashtra tests positive for SARS-CoV2

The number of COVID-19 patients rose to five in Pathanamthitta with a 30-year-old man who came from Maharashtra on May 13 testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.

The new patient, hailing from Kadapra, near Thiruvalla, has been admitted to the isolation ward at Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

Total quarantined

The number of quarantined people at various hospitals in the district went up to 21 on Tuesday.

The General Hospital in Pathanamthitta houses nine persons and they include five COVID-19 patients. The General Hospital at Adoor houses one person.

Three quarantined persons have been admitted to the District Hospital in Kozhencherry and eight others at various private hospitals in the district, sources said.

As per an official bulletin by the district administration in the evening, 2,688 persons have been placed in quarantine at various corona care centres and houses in different parts of the district as on Tuesday. As many as 2,388 persons among them have come from other States, 289 from abroad, and 11 are primary contacts of infected persons.

A total of 160 nasal and throat swab samples sent from the district to the virology laboratory in Alappuzha were tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday. Clinical examination results of 290 throat swab samples are awaited. As per the bulletin, 136 special squads deployed by the Health Department in the district screened 16,860 people for COVID-19 symptoms on Tuesday. A total of 15 persons with symptomatic fever were referred to corona care centres.

