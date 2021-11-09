Actress Kozhikode Sarada no more

Actress Kozhikode Sarada died at the Govt. Medical College here on Tuesday. She was 75.

Sarada had shot to fame with her fine performance as the hero’s mother in the 1996 film Sallapam. Manoj K. Jayan and she had provide some sparkling moments in the film that also saw Manju Warrier playing the leading lady for the first time.

Sarada had made her debut long before that, though, back in the 1970s. She was part of Kozhikode’s vibrant theatre, which contributed to several artistes to Malayalam cinema.

Among her last major films was Ennu Ninte Moideen.