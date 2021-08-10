Actress assault case: Kavya Madhavan appears before court

Kavya Madhavan is among the nearly 50 witnesses in the case from the Malayalam film industry. The examination of the actress was earlier scheduled in March, but it later postponed

Actress Kavya Madhavan, wife of actor Dileep who is an accused in the sensational female actor abduction and sexual assault case in Kerala, appeared before a special court in Kochi on Tuesday.

Kavya Madhavan is among the nearly 50 witnesses in the case from the Malayalam film industry. The examination of the actress was earlier scheduled in March. It was later postponed.

The investigating team had questioned her in connection with the case involving the alleged abduction and sexual assault of the female actor on February 17, 2017.

The prosecution case is that the accused abducted and raped the actor in a moving car. The police had arraigned Mr. Dileep as the eighth accused, on charge of conspiracy. Till now, the court has examined over 180 witnesses.

More time sought

The special court has sought more time from the Supreme Court for completing the trial as most of the court hours were lost owing to the COVID-19 situation. Honey M. Varghese, the special judge trying the case, has sought six more months for completing the proceedings.