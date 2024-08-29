Actors booked under IPC, proceedings to be governed by BNSS

Actors of Malayalam film industry who were booked for outraging the modesty of women and rape will be tried by invoking Indian Penal Code (IPC), though the proceedings in the cases would be governed by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The evidence in the cases will be appreciated under the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023, the piece of legislation, which replaced the Indian Evidence Act.

Police have so far booked criminal cases against nine actors, including Mukesh, who represents Kollam Assembly Constituency, former Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairperson Ranjith, former general secretaries of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Siddique and Edavela Babu, actors Jayasurya and Maniyanpilla Raju, production controller Noble, and production executive Vichu.

While Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the IPC, deals with rape, it was dealt with in Section 375 of the IPC. The Section 74 of the BNS handles the assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, which was dealt with in Section 354 of the Code. However, there are no changes in the penal provisions for the offences. The punishment for rape can be rigorous imprisonment ranging between 10 years and life imprisonment, whereas outraging modesty can get imprisonment between one year and five years and a fine.

Came into effect

All proceedings in the criminal cases that are initiated from April 1, 2024, the date on which the new set of criminal laws came into effect, would be governed by BSA and BNSS. Also, the offences committed after the date will be booked under BNS.

The actors were booked under the now-scrapped IPC as the offences allegedly occurred before April 1, 2024, when the Code was in force. There is also the Constitutional bar regarding ex post facto laws.

Article 20(1) in the Constitution states that “no person shall be convicted of any offence except for violation of a law in force at the time of the commission of the act charged as an offence, nor be subjected to a penalty greater than that which might have been inflicted under the law in force at the time of the commission of the offence.” However, there is no such bar on the procedural laws. Hence, the actors would be booked under IPC and tried by following BNSS and BSA, sources said.