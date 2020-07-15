Actors agree to pay cut

KOCHI

15 July 2020 23:42 IST

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) has agreed to a salary cut proposed by the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) in view of the financial impact of the pandemic crisis on the Malayalam film industry.

B. Rakesh, treasurer of KFPA, has welcomed the decision of AMMA, stating that it would help revive the fortunes of the industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising