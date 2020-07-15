Kerala

Actors agree to pay cut

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) has agreed to a salary cut proposed by the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) in view of the financial impact of the pandemic crisis on the Malayalam film industry.

B. Rakesh, treasurer of KFPA, has welcomed the decision of AMMA, stating that it would help revive the fortunes of the industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2020 11:43:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/actors-agree-to-pay-cut/article32095807.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY