Actor-writer B. Harikumar passes away

November 17, 2022 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Noted writer, screenwriter and actor B. Harikumar passed away here on Thursday.

Nephew of late actor Adoor Bhasi, Mr. Harikumar was active in the Malayalam literary circle. Grandson of novelist C. V. Raman Pillai, Mr. Harikumar penned around 14 novels and over 100 stories. The cremation will be held at 10 a.m. at Santhikavadam, Thycaud, on Friday.

A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Harikumar began his career as a bank officer. He published two books on Adoor Bhasi – Adoor Bhasi Phalithangal and Chiriyude Thampuran. His important novels include Thaavalam, Pakalvilikku, Maaricham, Chakravarthini, Diana, Karutha Suryan, Gandharvan Para, Kanmani, and so on. He wrote the anthology of stories titled Agnimeele Purohitham. Mr. Harikumar wrote stories and screenplays for several television serials and telefilms, besides script for the film Sanyasini.

He is survived by wife, Srirekha, and son Hemant. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences on the writer’s death.

