Actor Vineeth Thattil arrested for attacking youth

Actor Vineeth Thattil

July 26, 2022 13:52 IST

Malayalam actor Vineeth Thattil (45) has been arrested for attacking a youth. According to the police, Vineeth hacked Alex of Thuravoor, following altercations over borrowed money. Alex reached Vineeth’s house at Puthenpeedika on Monday night to take back the money the actor borrowed from him. The youth has been admitted to hospital with hack injuries. Advertisement Advertisement Anthikkad Police arrested the actor. Vineeth Thattil acted in movies including Angamali Diaries,Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Aadu 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.