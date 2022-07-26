Kerala

Actor Vineeth Thattil arrested for attacking youth

Actor Vineeth Thattil
Special Correspondent Thrissur July 26, 2022 13:52 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 14:06 IST

Malayalam actor Vineeth Thattil (45) has been arrested for attacking a youth.

According to the police, Vineeth hacked Alex of Thuravoor, following altercations over borrowed money. Alex reached Vineeth’s house at Puthenpeedika on Monday night to take back the money the actor borrowed from him. The youth has been admitted to hospital with hack injuries.

Anthikkad Police arrested the actor.

Vineeth Thattil acted in movies including Angamali Diaries,Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Aadu 2.

