Actor Vijay Babu’s mother petitions Chief Minister, State Police Chief over ‘fake’ complaint
Woman actor filed complaint against Vijay Babu out of enmity for not giving her a role in his next film, says petition
Maya Babu, mother of beleaguered actor-producer Vijay Babu who is facing charges of raping an upcoming actor, on Saturday petitioned the Chief Minister and the State Police Chief, alleging conspiracy behind the case against her son and demanded a probe into it.
In her petition, Ms. Babu claimed that she had received trustworthy information that a Kochi-based group of film industry players was behind what she regarded as a “fake” complaint by the woman actor against her son. She alleged that the woman actor had filed the complaint against her son out of enmity for not giving her a role in his next movie.
“I humbly request to conduct an honest inquiry into the fake complaint by a section of film industry players aimed at defaming our family. I humbly request to ensure justice to me, my son and our family,” she said.
The 62-year-old Ms. Babu filed the petition through email from Kollam where she is settled.
