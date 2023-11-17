HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Suresh Gopi visits elderly women who protested against welfare pension delay

November 17, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor and former MP Suresh Gopi on Friday visited Mariyakutty (87) and Annamma Ouseph (80), the two elderly women who protested against the delay in the distribution of welfare pension.

The actor reached Ms. Mariyakkutty‘s house at 200 Acre near Adimali, interacted with the women and offered them financial assistance. Mr. Gopi promised to give ₹1,600 each to Ms. Mariyakutty and Ms. Ouseph from his MP’s pension in the upcoming months.

Mr. Gopi said that the State government imposed an additional charge of ₹2 for petrol in the name of the pension distribution. But now people are aware of the actual reality of the fuel surcharge. The people of the State should stop paying additional fuel charges,” said the actor.

The two elderly women had grabbed headlines after they staged a protest by holding earthen pots in Adimali town on November 8 against the delay in pension distribution.

Later, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] mouthpiece, Deshabhimani, had published a report which said that she owned one and a half acres of land and two houses and that her daughter worked in a foreign country. Ms. Mariyakutty had then approached the Mannamkandam village officer to disprove the claim. The village officer certified that Mariyakutty owned no land under the Mannamkandam village office, after which Deshabhimani apologised for printing fake news about Mariyakutty.

Ms. Mariyakutty on Friday said that she would approach the Adimali court against CPI(M) mouthpiece for the spread of misinformation regarding her financial status and also the High Court over the timely distribution of welfare pensions.

On Thursday, actor-turned-politician Krishna Kumar had also called up the elderly women over the phone and promised them financial assistance.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.