Actor Sreenivasan under fire for claims on COVID-19 cure

Actor Sreenivasan stirred up a hornets’ nest on Tuesday with an article making misleading claims on a possible cure for COVID-19 leading to sharp reactions from doctors across the State. Doctors say such unscientific opinions from celebrities can negatively affect the preventive measures being taken at present.

The actor had made the claim that some doctors at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital had suggested that Vitamin C can be used to control the virus.

He further claimed that the World Health Organization and the Indian Medical Association were not interested in this cure, as they preferred to sell more medicines.

However, it seems the actor might have been misled by a fake message, attributed to a doctor from the Pariyaram hospital, which has been making its rounds in WhatsApp groups. The doctor had also filed a complaint with the cyber cell regarding this last week.

IMA’s plea

Reacting to the comments, IMA State president Abraham Varghese said that everyone, especially celebrities, should desist from spreading fake messages at such a critical time of spread of the pandemic.

“The IMA has made this appeal against fake medical news in all forums. We have been ignoring some of these utterances so as to not spread it further. However, celebrities making such comments can mislead a lot of people. Mr. Sreenivasan has always made such unscientific comments modern medicine, although he has depended on the same when he needed treatment. There is no scientific proof at all for the claim regarding Vitamin C curing COVID-19,” Dr. Varghese said.

Jinesh P.S, member of Infoclinic, a popular social media platform operated by a group of doctors to bust unscientific information and superstitions related to health care, said that the government should take action against such fake messages under the Public Health Act.

“The basic problem with such messages from celebrities is that it will create a wrong perception among people leading them to be lax in following the precautions such as hand washing and social distancing, as suggested by the WHO. It is irresponsible to make such unscientific claims in the face of such a pandemic. Even if we bust these claims, it wont reach even half of those a celebrity’s comment can reach,” Dr. Jinesh said.