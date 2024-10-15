ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Sreenath Bhasi’s driving licence suspended for a month

Published - October 15, 2024 11:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Sreenath Bhasi’s driving licence stands suspended for a month in connection with an incident last month in which a car driven by the actor allegedly knocked down a two-wheeler rider who ended up with a fractured foot.

The Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer’s action comes in the wake of a report by the Ernakulam Central police. The actor will have to attend a road safety class.

The said incident took place along Park Avenue Road on September 8. According to the petitioner, the car did not stop following the incident. The actor on his part, sources said, claimed that he did not realise that such an accident had occurred. The police identified the car only days after the incident with the help of CCTV footage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US