Actor Sreenath Bhasi’s driving licence suspended for a month

Published - October 15, 2024 11:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Sreenath Bhasi’s driving licence stands suspended for a month in connection with an incident last month in which a car driven by the actor allegedly knocked down a two-wheeler rider who ended up with a fractured foot.

The Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer’s action comes in the wake of a report by the Ernakulam Central police. The actor will have to attend a road safety class.

The said incident took place along Park Avenue Road on September 8. According to the petitioner, the car did not stop following the incident. The actor on his part, sources said, claimed that he did not realise that such an accident had occurred. The police identified the car only days after the incident with the help of CCTV footage.

