Actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested, later released after alleged involvement in road accident

Updated - October 15, 2024 11:44 am IST - Kochi

Ernakulam Central Police said it registered a case against the actor following the incident which occurred in September

PTI

Sreenath Bhasi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi was arrested and later released on station bail in connection with a road accident in which a car he was allegedly traveling in collided with a bike and failed to stop, the police said on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

The Ernakulam Central Police said it had registered a case against the actor following the incident, which occurred last month (September).

The victim had sustained injuries after his bike was struck by the car.

While Mr. Bhasi appeared before the police on Monday (OCtober 14, 2024), his arrest was recorded, and he was released on bail, a police officer said, without elaborating.

