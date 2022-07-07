Actor Sreejith Ravi arrested in POCSO case

The Hindu Bureau July 07, 2022 12:01 IST

Sreejith Ravi was arrested in Thrissur on a complaint filed by two children that he exposed himself publicly

Sreejith Ravi. File | Photo Credit: Instagram/@sreejithraviactor

Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was arrested on Thursday for exhibiting nudity in front of children. The Thrissur West Police registered a case under POCSO Act against him. The incident happened near a park at Ayyanthole two days ago. The actor was arrested on a complaint filed by the children, aged 14 and 9. In their complaint, the children said a man in a black car exposed himself to them. Though they couldn’t identify the actor, they said it was a familiar person. The police identified the vehicle and Sreejith Ravi from the CCTV visuals near the park. Later, the children too identified the actor from the visuals. It was reported that the actor had recently been booked in a similar case in Palakkad.



