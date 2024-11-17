 />
Actor-singer held with MDMA, ganja

Published - November 17, 2024 09:45 pm IST - Idukki

PTI

Actor-singer and Big Boss participant P.S. Fareeduddin was held for allegedly possessing banned narcotics, Excise officials said here on Sunday.

The actor, popularly known as Pareekutty, and one of his friends were arrested with MDMA and ganja during a routine vehicle check at Pullikkanam in this hill district on Saturday night.

The actor has appeared in several films and participated in one of the seasons of the popular TV show Big Boss. He also has several followers on social media.

“It was a routine vehicle check and we came across 10.50 grams of MDMA and 9 grams of ganja in the car in which they were travelling,” a senior Excise official said.

He said the seized narcotics were of commercial quantity and would earn a punishment of imprisonment from 10 to 20 years.

The investigation is going on and the other details could be available after the probe, he said.

Both the actor and his friend were produced before a local court which remanded them to judicial custody, the Excise sources said.

