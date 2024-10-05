Actor Siddique informs SIT that he will appear for questioning in sexual assault case

Malayalam actor Siddique, who was granted interim protection from arrest for two weeks in a rape case by the Supreme Court on September 30, has sent an e-mail to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault complaints against Malayalam film industry personnel, expressing his willingness to appear for questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

His defence team confirmed that the mail was sent on October 3. The actor mentioned in the communication that he will cooperate with the probe.

He had gone absconding after the Kerala High Court had rejected his anticipatory bail in the case on September 24. He surfaced at his lawyer’s office here after the apex court granted him anticipatory bail on September 30.

An aspiring actor had accused him of allegedly raping her at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016. The actor was charged with offences under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on her complaint.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.