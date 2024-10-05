ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Siddique informs SIT that he will appear for questioning in sexual assault case

Published - October 05, 2024 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Malayalam actor Siddique, who was granted interim protection from arrest for two weeks in a rape case by the Supreme Court on September 30, has sent an e-mail to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault complaints against Malayalam film industry personnel, expressing his willingness to appear for questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

His defence team confirmed that the mail was sent on October 3. The actor mentioned in the communication that he will cooperate with the probe.

He had gone absconding after the Kerala High Court had rejected his anticipatory bail in the case on September 24. He surfaced at his lawyer’s office here after the apex court granted him anticipatory bail on September 30.

An aspiring actor had accused him of allegedly raping her at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016. The actor was charged with offences under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on her complaint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US