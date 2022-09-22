Actor sexual assault case | Kerala HC dismisses survivor’s plea for change of court

In her petition, the woman actor sought a change of court saying that she had lost faith in the trial court judge.

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 22, 2022 11:13 IST

The Supreme Court on September 5, 2022 directed the trial court in Kerala to complete the trial in a sexual assault case, in which Malayalam actor Dileep (picture) is an accused, preferably before January 31, 2023. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday, September 22, 2022, dismissed a petition moved by the survivor in the actor sexual assault case in which actor Dileep is an accused, seeking transfer of the case to the Special Additional Sessions Court from the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court.

In her petition, the woman actor sought a change of court saying that she had lost faith in the trial court judge. She contended that the transfer of the case from the Special Court to the Sessions Court was without jurisdiction and against the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code,

The survivior sought the transfer of the trial to any other criminal court of equal or superior jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that the trial proceedings in the case be completed before January 31, 2023.

