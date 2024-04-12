GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Actor Sanju Sivram drops in on children at Kilikkoottam summer camp

Theme of the camp, which began on April 3 and will conclude on May 25, is an ‘India fit for children’

April 12, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Sanju Sivram taking a selfie with children attending the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare’s Kilikkoottam summer camp at Thycaud in the city.

Children attending the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare’s Kilikkoottam summer camp here had a surprise visitor on Friday.

Actor Sanju Sivram reached the Kilikkoottam camp, being held in a ‘magic park’ at the council headquarters, to interact with the participants and hand out Vishukaineettam, the custom of gifting money to young children as part of Vishu festival. The Vishukaineettam for the 375 children attending the camp was not money though. The council had arranged jasmine saplings instead, which were handed out by the actor to the children.

The actor shared his childhood experiences and that in the world of cinema with the children and visited the council’s adoption centre.

The theme of the camp, which began on April 3 and will conclude on May 25, is an ‘India fit for children.’ The camp activities include acting, elocution, dance, music, origami, film-making, yoga, karate, interactions with personalities, and tours. Admission will continue till April 16. For details, call 0471 2324939 and 2324932, 9847464613.

