Actor rape case trial to resume on Feb. 16

KOCHI

10 February 2021 19:57 IST

The trail in the actor rape case, which has been put on hold, will resume next week. The Special Judge, who considered the case on Wednesday, posted it for February 16.

On the day, the examination of witnesses is likely to be resumed.

The trial, which had resumed after a gap of nearly four months, hit a roadblock after a defence lawyer tested positive for COVID-19. It was two weeks ago that the trial court was informed about the illness of the defence lawyer representing actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case.

A few more lawyers appearing in the case, who came into close contact with the defence lawyer, went into quarantine.

The Special Judge had earlier sought extension of time from the Supreme Court for completing the trial even as the apex court set deadline expired on February 4. The trial court has sought six more months for completing the judicial process.