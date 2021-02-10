Actor rape case trial to resume on Feb. 16

The trail in the actor rape case, which has been put on hold, will resume next week. The Special Judge, who considered the case on Wednesday, posted it for February 16.
On the day, the examination of witnesses is likely to be resumed.
The trial, which had resumed after a gap of nearly four months, hit a roadblock after a defence lawyer tested positive for COVID-19. It was two weeks ago that the trial court was informed about the illness of the defence lawyer representing actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case.
A few more lawyers appearing in the case, who came into close contact with the defence lawyer, went into quarantine.
The Special Judge had earlier sought extension of time from the Supreme Court for completing the trial even as the apex court set deadline expired on February 4. The trial court has sought six more months for completing the judicial process.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath