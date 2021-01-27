Actor rape case trial postponed

The trial in the actor rape case has been postponed to February 8 after a defence lawyer tested positive for SARS-CoV2 and two others going in quarantine.
The defence lawyers had moved a petition to this effect earlier this week. The court has also issued a stop memo on the examination of the witnesses in the case following the postponement of the trial.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kanhangad, submitted a report before the court denying the police version that the whereabouts of Vipinlal, the approver in the case, was not known and hence he could not be served the summons to appear before the trial court.
The DySP submitted that he had entrusted Vipinlal with a policeman to appear before the court on January 21 for examination. The approver had also returned to Kanhangad the next day, the official submitted.
Incidentally, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed Vipinlal to appear before the trial court. Actor Dileep, the eight accused in the case, had moved a petition before the trial court seeking to lodge Vipinlal in jail.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath