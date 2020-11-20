Actor rape case | Kerala HC rejects plea for change of court

The Kerala High Court has rejected the prosecution plea for a transfer of court in the female actor rape case. Justice V.G. Arun pronounced the order on Friday afternoon.
“It goes without saying that unless the court and the prosecution work in sync, it will result in either the guilty escaping the clutches of law or the innocent being punished. I am confident that the prosecution and Defence shall work in tandem in the endeavor to reach the truth and render justice,” the judge said.
The State and the prosecution had moved the High Court seeking change of court for the trial of the sensational case after raising the complaint that the trial court was functioning in a biased manner. They feared that justice would not be delivered if the trial was held in the present court.
Actor Dileep has been arraigned as the eighth accused in the case and charged with conspiracy.
The prosecution had examined over 80 witnesses in the case. The trial had been put on hold for some time after the prosecution taking the decision to move the High Court.
