Actor rape case: interim order against arresting V.S. Chandrasekharan

The District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam issued an interim order on Friday restraining the police from arresting V.S. Chandrasekharan, who was the State president of Indian Lawyers Congress and also the Chairman, legal aid committee of KPCC, in connection with a case registered by the Ernakulam Central Police on Thursday on the basis of a complaint made by a woman actor.

He was charged under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and had stepped down from both the posts earlier this week in the wake of the allegation. Mr. Chandrasekharan’s counsel contended that the actor was making malicious allegations to tarnish his reputation and with ulterior motives.

