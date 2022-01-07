Actor rape case: HC reserves order on prosecution plea

How will the revelation of Dileep’s friend aid prosecution, asks court

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the prosecution how the revelation of Balachandrakumar, who claims to be a friend of Dileep, would aid the prosecution in the trial of a case pertaining to the sexual assault on a woman actor in which Dileep is an accused.

Justice Kausar Edappagath posed the question while hearing arguments on a petition filed by the prosecution challenging the orders of the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court rejecting its application to recall some witnesses and summon additional witnesses for re-examination.

Valid reasons must

The court pointed out that the plea for re-examination of the witness had been raised long after their examination was over. The court wondered why the prosecution was now making such a request. The prosecution could not demand re-examination of the witnesses with a view to rectify earlier lapses on its part. There should be valid reasons for re-examination of the witnesses. The rights of the accused as well as the victims should be protected. The court reserved its verdict on the petition.