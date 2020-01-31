Kerala

Actor rape case: examination of survivor begins

Court conducts in-camera proceeding to protect privacy

The examination of the survivor in the sensational female actor rape case began at the Ernakulam CBI court on Thursday. The prosecution has listed the survivor as the first witness in the case.

The witness gave a detailed account of the events that unfolded on the fateful day at the examination which began at 11 a.m. The examination ended at 4.45 p.m. The examination of the witness will continue on Friday.

The defence lawyers will cross-examine the witnesses after the prosecution completing its examination.

All the accused, including the actor Dileep, were present in the court room. The trial is being held as an in-camera proceeding for protecting the privacy of the victim.

The police case is that the accused had abducted and raped the female actor in a moving car on February 17, 2017. Dileep has been arraigned as the 8th accused in the case.

