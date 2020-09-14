Actor rape case: court to hear plea on cancellation of Dileep’s bail

KOCHI

14 September 2020 19:01 IST

Prosecution cites ‘threat to witnesses’

The trial in the woman actor rape case is entering a crucial stage with the Special Judge set to consider the submission of the prosecution to cancel the bail granted to actor Dileep, the 8th accused, on Tuesday.

Besides pressing for the cancellation of the bail, the prosecution may also argue for alteration of the charges framed by the court against some of the accused in the case for conspiring, while in jail, to extort money from Dileep. The prosecution had moved the trial court on February 2 for this purpose citing that such a charge might weaken its case.

The police had earlier submitted before the court that it was also probing the conspiracy to extort charge. However, the prosecution had never pushed the conspiracy charges against the accused while they were in jail, sources said.

‘Threatening calls’

While arguing for the cancellation of bail to Dileep, the prosecution may highlight the alleged threat faced by a witness in the case, who had reportedly stated that he had received threatening telephone calls. The presence of lawyers along with some of the prosecution witnesses in the court may also be highlighted as attempts at influencing the witnesses.

The prosecution has already examined around 40 of the 300 witnesses it had listed in the case. Actor Mukesh and two others are scheduled to be examined on Tuesday.

The prosecution case is that the first six accused abducted the actor who was on her way to Ernakulam from Thrissur and sexually assaulted her in a moving car. Dileep is facing conspiracy charges in the case.