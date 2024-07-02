Actor Ramesh Pisharody criticises AMMA election process, terms it ‘undemocratic’

Differences have cropped up over the election to the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) at its annual general body meeting held in the city on June 30.

Actor-filmmaker Ramesh Pisharody has written to members of the association stating that he could not make it to the executive committee despite having the required votes, as the bylaw of the organisation necessitated the presence of four women in the committee.

In a democratic election, the candidate who had won the maximum number of votes should be declared the winner. Only then could it be termed as people’s mandate. It was equal to nullifying people’s mandate when one had to give way for those who secured lesser votes, he said, referring to the election of two women to the committee despite them securing fewer votes than him, as per the reservation policy for women.

Mr. Pisharody said the office-bearers should have explained the situation before the public to dispel reports that he had failed to make it to the executive committee. If such a scenario was mentioned earlier, a male candidate could have withdrawn his nomination, he said. The actor suggested that it would be better to reserve four seats for women in the executive committee to avoid such a situation in the future.

The row emerged after actors Kukku Parameswaran and Manju Pillai, who contested for the posts of general secretary and vice president respectively, lost the election. Actor Ananya was the sole woman elected to the executive committee. Though actors Sarayu and Ansiba received fewer votes, they were elected by the advantage of the provision to ensure four women candidates in the executive committee. The newly elected committee is expected to nominate the fourth woman at its first meeting.