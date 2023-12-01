Actor R. Subbalakshmi is no more

December 01, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Actor and musician R. Subbalakshmi, popular for playing the role of grandmother in several films, passed away here on Thursday. She was 87.

She had been admitted to hospital a few days ago following health problems.

A singer and composer, she made a late entry into films with the Prithviraj-starrer Nandanam. She rose to fame with hits such as Kalyanaraman, Rappakal, Thilakkam, CID Moosa, Pandippada, Rani Padmini and many more.

She also acted in several Tamil and Telugu films. She was noted for her role in Gautham Menon’s Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and for playing the titular role in Ammani. Her latest Tamil film was the Vijay-starrer Beast.

She had ventured into Hindi films with roles in Ek Deewana Tha and Dil Bechara (as late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s grandmother).

Active in the arts since childhood, she joined All India Radio (AIR) and entered films after her retirement from AIR. A Horlicks advertisement led to her first role in the hit Nandanam. She continued to receive roles and went on to enjoy success in nearly 75 movies spanning two decades. She also worked as a dubbing artiste.

Subbalakshmi was also a TV actor, appearing in a number of serials, including on Doordarshan. She is remembered for her appearances in advertisements as well.

She is survived by three children, including actor and dancer Thara Kalyan.

