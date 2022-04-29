Actor-producer Vijay Babu seeks anticipatory bail in rape case

Actor’s intention is blackmail: petitioner

Actor-producer Vijay Babu on Friday approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a rape case lodged by an actor against him.

Mr. Babu alleged in his petition that the attempt of the actor was to blackmail the petitioner by filing the complaint alleging that he had sexually assaulted her. The actor used to call the petitioner at odd hours and frequently send thousands of messages, most of them abusive, to his mobile.

He did not make any complaints as it would become viral and affect his future. He had kept intact all WhatsApp messages, Instagram messages as well as photos and videos sent from the mobile number of the actor and was prepared to produce them before the investigating agency if he would get a chance to explain the details, he said in the petition.

In fact, he had kept away from the actor as he felt that a newcomer was taking more freedom and creating problems at the production site, he claimed

Mr. Babu said it was the duty of the statutory authorities to ascertain the truthfulness of the allegations before tarnishing or defaming an individual on the basis of a complaint which could not be substantiated. The petitioner said he feared arrest by the police in the case. He was prepared to abide by any conditions imposed by the court and cooperate with the investigation.