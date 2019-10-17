Actor, producer lock horns over hairstyle

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) will intervene to sort out the differences between actor Shane Nigam and producer Joby George following allegations by Mr. Nigam that he had received death threats from Mr. George.

The issue came to limelight after the young actor released a video through social media alleging that Mr. George, the producer of his movie Veyil, threatened him over phone stating that he had changed his hairstyle for the movie Qurbani, the shooting of which is progressing now at Mankulam.

Three looks

Mr. Nigam said he was appearing in three different looks in Qurbani. “Joby was irked by a slight change in my hairstyle and threatened that he will not let me live in Kerala peacefully under the notion that I had changed the hairstyle to delay the shooting of Veyil. It will not affect the remaining schedule of the shooting for Veyil,” he said.

Refuting the allegations raised by Mr. Nigam, Mr. George said on Thursday that the actor had an agreement with the production house not to change his hairstyle before completion of the film’s shoot.

“I had already paid ₹30 lakh to the actor, who later demanded ₹40 lakh. He had also agreed not to change his hairstyle till the shooting of Veyil was over,” he said.

Mr. George said he wanted to ensure the release of his movie without delay and had approached the producers’ association to resolve the issue.

M. Renjith, president of the Kerala Film Producers’ Association, said the differences between the actor and the producer would be sorted out next week in the presence of the representatives of AMMA.