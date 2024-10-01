ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Nivin Pauly questioned by SIT in sexual assault case

Updated - October 01, 2024 11:39 am IST - KOCHI

Nivin Pauly was asked to appear before SIT as part of probe into complaint by a 40-year-old native of Kothamangalam alleging that the actor sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Dubai in November 2023 

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Nivin Pauly (file) | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the sexual harassment allegations against figures in the Malayalam film industry questioned actor Nivin Pauly in Kochi, Kerala, on Tuesday (October 1, 2024). 

ADVERTISEMENT

He was asked to appear before the team as part of the investigation into the complaint lodged by a 40-year-old native of Kothamangalam alleging that the actor sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Dubai in November 2023. 

Hema Committee report: Actor Nivin Pauly arraigned as sixth accused in gang rape case

Statement in counter petition

The SIT also took the statement of the actor in a counter petition filed by him before the State Police Chief alleging that the complaint was fake. He had stated that he was at a film location in Kochi during the date of the alleged incident mentioned by the woman. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor was among six persons booked by the Oonnukal police, near Kothamangalam, in Ernakulam Rural for a variety of charges, including gang rape on September 3, 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Actor Nivin Pauly alleges conspiracy behind allegations of sexual abuse against him

Mr. Pauly was named the sixth accused in the case. Shreya, film producer A.K. Sunil, Binu, Basheer and Kuttan were identified as the first five accused respectively. The third to the fifth accused were reportedly the acquaintances of the first accused Shreya.

The first information report was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (assaulting or using criminal force against a woman), 376D (gang rape), 354C (voyeurism), 450 (trespass), 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US