Actor Nivin Pauly alleges conspiracy behind allegations of sexual abuse against him

The actor said that such fake allegations will affect the industry and needs to be stopped.

Updated - September 03, 2024 10:05 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Nivin Pauly during a press meet in Kochi on September 3, 2024.

Actor Nivin Pauly during a press meet in Kochi on September 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Actor Nivin Pauly has alleged a conspiracy behind the allegation of sexual abuse levelled against him by a woman on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

He termed the allegations ‘fake’ and stated that he will go to any extent to prove his innocence. “I will cooperate with the Police in any scientific investigation into the allegations,” he said while addressing the media after the Oonnukal Police booked him and five others for a variety of charges, including gang rape.

He said that the “Station House Officer of the Oonukal Police had contacted him one-and-a-half months back on a similar complaint. However, he told me not to take it seriously while pointing out that a few used to raise such allegations to gain attention. My lawyer also echoed a similar opinion, though I wanted to lodge a complaint.”

The actor said that he had never seen the woman or met her anywhere. However, he admitted that he had close acquaintance with one of the accused. This person has been providing funds for various Malayalam movies.

On whether he was in Dubai in the time period mentioned by the complainant, he said that he was then busy with the shooting of his movie ‘Malayali from India’ and a web series. However, he said that he had met the financier at Dubai mall. A friend of his was also there with his family, he said.

The actor said that such fake allegations will affect the industry and needs to be stopped.

