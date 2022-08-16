Actor Nedumpuram Gopi dead

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Nedumpuram Gopi (V.R. Gopinathan Pillai) passed away after a brief illness here on Tuesday. He was 83. He is survived by wife Kamalamma and children Sunil G. Nath and Sunitha. After retiring as executive engineer from the Kerala State Electricity Board, he started his acting career in Malayalam plays and debuted in the film industry with the movie Kazhcha. He went on to act in several Malayalam movies and TV serials. The funeral will be held at his residence near Undaplavu, Thiruvalla, on Wednesday.