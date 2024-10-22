GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Mukesh arrested in sexual assault case

Published - October 22, 2024 05:56 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Actor and Kollam MLA M. Mukesh was arrested by the Wadakkanchery police on Monday in connection with a sexual assault case. He was released after a medical examination as he had already been granted anticipatory bail in the case by a court. He was arrested on Monday evening and a special investigation team led by police officer Aishwarya Dongre led the proceedings. He was taken for medical examination to the Wadakkanchery Taluk Hospital.

A woman from Aluva had lodged a complaint against Mukesh alleging that he had sexually assaulted her in a hotel room at Wadakkanchery in 2011 during the making of film Natakame Ulakam.

