Actor molestation: Police release image of youths

KOCHI

19 December 2020 20:58 IST

The police have published on their website the image of the two youths who allegedly stalked and molested a young actor at Lulu Mall recently here.

The Kalamassery police said that they had collected CCTV footage of the incident, following which the youths were identified. Their identity and whereabouts could not be verified since they managed to enter the mall without entering their phone number, a mandatory procedure in the wake of the pandemic situation.

Based on CCTV footages, it has come to light that they had come to the mall by Kochi Metro and left the same way. Efforts are on to verify their identity, the police added.

The incident came to light after the actor narrated the incident pn social media. The youths also reportedly tried to strike a conversation with her, and left on seeing her mother approaching.