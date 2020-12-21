Actor molestation: Malappuram youth remanded

Two youth from Malappuram who were charged with molesting an actor at the hypermarket in Lulu Mall and were arrested here on Sunday were remanded to judicial custody on Monday.
The Kalamassery police said that Mohammed Irshad and Mohammed Aadhil were charged under Section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and S.354-D (stalking) of IPC. The police might seek their custody in case an identification parade is necessary.
The actor, who narrated her ordeal on Instagram, had accepted their apology late on Sunday night. Neither had she filed a police complaint. The police registered the case suo motu, based on the social media post.
The identity of the two youth came to light on Sunday after their images, obtained from CCTVs at the mall, were published in the media. Soon after, they went on air, terming as unintentional their act of brushing past the actor who visited the mall with her mother and sister. They claimed they had no malafide intention and added they were willing to apologise.
